Gaza is ‘world’s most dangerous place to deliver aid’, UK charities warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Gaza is ‘world’s most dangerous place to deliver aid’, UK charities warn

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said aid groups working in Gaza must be able to complete their work ‘unhindered’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said aid groups working in Gaza must be able to complete their work ‘unhindered’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

UK-based aid agencies have condemned an air strike which killed seven humanitarian workers in Gaza, describing the region as the “world’s most dangerous place to deliver aid”.

It is understood three British nationals were among those killed, alongside an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian.

Non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) said that seven of its members were travelling through a deconflicted zone in WCK-branded vehicles when they were killed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the north east of England: “We are asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently, because clearly there are questions that need to be answered.”

Amnesty International UK has said the UK Government “need to finally start confronting the reality of Israeli war crimes in Gaza”.

Karla McLaren, the charity’s head of government affairs, said: “These killings are only the latest in a sickening death toll of aid workers in Gaza and Rishi Sunak asking the Israeli authorities to yet again investigate themselves is at best naive and at worst deliberately colludes in Israel’s decades-long history of cover-ups.

“Years of so-called ‘investigations’ by Israel into abuses committed by its forces in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem have worked to deny justice for grieving Palestinian families, and there’s no reason whatsoever to think this ‘investigation’ will be any different.

“The Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and other ministers need to finally start confronting the reality of Israeli war crimes in Gaza and take action now to ensure there are consequences.

“The UK should immediately stop transfers of arms to Israel, stop the trade in settlement goods and fully support efforts by the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice to examine the long catalogue of Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

“It’s long overdue for the UK to change course on this harrowing crisis, including by calling for an immediate ceasefire, exerting pressure on Israel over allowing vastly scaled-up aid deliveries, and also demanding that Israel end its 17-year-long blockade of Gaza, which is an act of collective punishment.

“If we get no more than this weak and disingenuous response to Israel’s killing of aid workers in Gaza, then the UK risks slipping into deeper complicity with possible acts of genocide and Israel’s decades-long system of apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the aid workers were killed by an “unintended strike” by Israeli forces.

Mr Sunak said the Government’s “longstanding” view is that Israel has the “intention and the ability” to comply with international humanitarian law.

UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians condemned the “horrific attack” and said the deaths demonstrate there is “no safe place in Gaza, whether you are Palestinian, British or any other nationality”.

It added: “Gaza is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be an aid worker right now.

“Every day our team in Gaza have to risk their lives to provide vital aid to those in need.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaking to media during a visit to Medical Aid for Palestinians in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The charity called for a “swift and independent investigation”, adding “those responsible must be held accountable”.

In January, it reported a near-fatal air strike by the Israeli military on a residential compound housing some of its staff.

Senior Conservative MP Alicia Kearns told the PA news agency there was “still no explanation for the bombing of the Medical Aid for Palestine complex in a safe zone, which had also been deconflicted directly with the IDF in January, which four British doctors fortunately survived”.

“Humanitarian agencies must be given the assurances they need that their people will be protected,” she added.

UK-founded charity Islamic Relief said it was “outraged” by the tragedy, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

A spokesperson said: “Six months of Israeli bombing has turned Gaza into the world’s most dangerous place to deliver aid.

“More than 200 aid workers, mostly Palestinians, have been killed – the deadliest ever crisis for humanitarian workers.

“Only an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel’s siege can prevent famine and mass loss of life now.”

Matthew Hollingworth, World Food Programme country director for Palestine, said he knew four of the aid workers killed.

“These are our friends, these are people we worked very closely with over the past weeks,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“There is going to have to be a full, very high-level scale investigation by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) into what happened, what went wrong.”