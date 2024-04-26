Lord Cameron joins language lesson and pets horses during Mongolia visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Cameron joins language lesson and pets horses during Mongolia visit

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lord David Cameron has wrapped up a five-day diplomatic blitz across Central Asia with a flurry of camera-friendly visits in Mongolia.

The Foreign Secretary, a keen equestrian, posed for pictures as he petted horses at the president’s Ikh Tenger residence on Friday.

Earlier in the day Lord Cameron was welcomed by head of state Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at a meeting in a traditional Ger tent in the presidential palace in Ulaanbaatar.

Lord David Cameron meets pupils at School No 23 in Ulaanbaatar
He touted the benefits of learning English as he took part in a language lesson with young pupils at a school in the capital.

Asked by students what he does in his spare time, the Foreign Secretary joked: “Not a lot of free time but when I do have some I like cooking, walking and riding.”

The minister was later given a traditional saddle as a gift after his visit to Ikh Tenger.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron at the Ikh Tenger complex in Ulaanbaatar
He was in Central Asia as part of a bid to bolster trade, security and environmental ties in the region.

The Foreign Secretary said he hoped the trip was the “start of something very serious”.

He told leaders he wanted to give countries in Central Asia “the choice” between partnering with Britain as well as Russia and China, which vie for influence in the region.

Cameron visit to Central Asia – Day 5
Friday saw him sign a “joint co-operation road map” between the UK and Mongolia, which aims to set out a path towards closer diplomatic relations.

He has announced £50 million in funding across the region over three years, which includes a doubling in the amount of funding for Chevening scholarships, which allow overseas students to come to British universities.