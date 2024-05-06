Irish-Palestinian man adjusting to life back in Dublin after fleeing Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish-Palestinian man adjusting to life back in Dublin after fleeing Gaza

By Press Association
Zak Hania (second left) with his wife Batoul and their four children (Family handout/PA)
Zak Hania (second left) with his wife Batoul and their four children (Family handout/PA)

An Irish-Palestinian man reunited with his family having finally managed to flee Gaza has expressed his relief at surviving the war.

Zak Hania arrived in Ireland on a flight from Cairo on Saturday, having made it out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

He has since been adjusting to life back in Dublin with his family.

His wife, Batoul, and their four sons, were able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border last November but his exit was blocked and he was left behind in the besieged territory.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Zak Hania (centre) and his wife Batoul and their four children after being reunited at Dublin Airport (Family handout/PA)

Mr Hania described the last seven months in Gaza as a form of dream.

“I’m delighted and happy to see my family and my lovely and kind friends,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’m glad that I survived this brutal genocide. It’s like a dream to survive and to live all the seven months, the last seven months, and to survive. But my feelings are like strange, I feel in a strange way.

“I feel the family are excited. I am happy, but not excited, it’s like my feelings are frozen.

“But I am glad that I survived and I am happy to come to Ireland and to see my family and reunite with them and to see all my friends that all stood with me on this journey and this difficult time.”

Ms Hania and her four Irish-born sons, Mazen, Ismael, Ahmed and Nour, spent months campaigning to secure her husband’s safe passage out of Gaza. That included lobbying Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for help.

There were emotional scenes at Dublin Airport on Saturday when the family was reunited.

Mr Hania embraced his wife and children as he emerged from the arrivals hall.

He later dropped to his knees and kissed the ground.

“I really want to thank all people in Ireland, the great Irish people who are standing with Palestine and with Gaza and all the people who stood with me in these difficult times,” said Mr Hania.

“I’m really grateful and I can’t thank them enough.”