Referee Jarred Gillett to wear head-mounted camera for Palace-Man Utd match

Referee Jarred Gillett will wear a camera during Monday night’s Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

The Premier League said the footage from the camera would not be broadcast live, but that it was set to form part of a programme to be screened later in the year which it is hoped will “offer further insight and education into the demands of officiating” at the top level.

Gillett will wear a head-mounted device which is integrated into the usual referee communications system.

The one-off use of the camera has the approval of the International Football Association Board (Jamie Gardner/PA)

The one-off use of the camera has been approved by the game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as well as the Premier League, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the clubs involved.

“We would like to thank Crystal Palace and Manchester United for their support with this project,” the Premier League said in a statement.