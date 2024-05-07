P&O Ferries boss admits paying workers £4.87 per hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
P&O Ferries boss admits paying workers £4.87 per hour

By Press Association
Peter Hebblethwaite gave evidence to MPs on Tuesday (Commons/PA)
The boss of P&O Ferries has admitted to paying the firm’s workers as little as £4.87 per hour, nearly two years on from a scandal which saw it branded “pirates” for laying off hundreds of staff without notice.

Peter Hebblethwaite repeatedly told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee that P&O’s workers were not being exploited, while resisting calls for an independent investigation into the company’s employment practices.

The chief executive, who admitted he could not live on £4.87 per hour, also revealed he earned £508,000 including a bonus of £183,000 last year.

Mr Hebblethwaite said: “We are paying considerably ahead of the international minimum standard. We believe that it is right that as an international business operating in international waters, we should be governed by international law.”

He added: “All we want is a level playing field with our competitors.”

Mr Hebblethwaite’s appearance before MPs came two years after P&O Ferries fired 786 of its staff and replaced them with low-paid workers who are employed by an external crewing agency.

The company fired employees without notice or union consultation, attracting widespread criticism from ministers, unions and the public.

The Insolvency Service later said it would not pursue criminal proceedings against the company, which has been owned by Dubai-based DP World since 2019.

It replaced the sacked workers with overseas agency staff, and told Parliament in 2022 its agency workers’ pay averaged £5.50 per hour.

Since then, an analysis of payslips conducted by the Guardian and ITV News suggested that P&O agency workers had in some cases been earning about £4.87 an hour, which Mr Hebblethwaite confirmed on Tuesday.

Committee chair Liam Byrne asked Mr Hebblethwaite: “Are you basically a modern day pirate?”

Mr Hebblethwaite did not respond directly to the accusation.

P&O laid off nearly 800 workers in 2022 without warning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Byrne later asked: “Do you think you could live on £4.87 an hour?”

Mr Hebblethwaite said: “No, I couldn’t.”

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols repeatedly urged Mr Hebblethwaite to commit to an independent investigation into the company’s employment practices, which he resisted.

He said: “You can take from the retention levels that the crewing agent experiences and their ability to recruit the highest standard of international seafarers is hard evidence that people who could work anywhere in the world on any ships have chosen to work for P&O.”

The UK minimum wage was £10.42 an hour at the time, and rose to £11.44 an hour in April.

But for maritime workers employed by an overseas agency, who work on ships which are foreign-registered in international waters, the rates do not apply.

The Government promised to close the loophole two years ago after the P&O Ferries job cuts.

It said earlier this year that it expects new legislation addressing the issue to become active this summer. France brought in a similar law this year.

Mr Hebblethwaite recently agreed to sign a voluntary Government Seafarers’ Charter which commits it to pay maritime workers at least the UK minimum wage in British waters. He said the company would sign the charter “within months”.

When asked whether the legal changes would result in more lay-offs and large-scale staffing changes, Mr Hebblethwaite could not give a guarantee either way.

Trades Union Congress general secretary Paul Nowak said Hebblethwaite’s response showed “zero remorse” for laying off workers.

He added: “It beggars belief that P&O Ferries has faced no sanctions for its misdeeds and that its parent company DP World has continued to be awarded government contracts.”