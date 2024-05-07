Government’s defence spending plan has more holes than Emmental cheese, MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government’s defence spending plan has more holes than Emmental cheese, MP says

By Press Association
Labour has questioned the veracity of the Tories’ defence spending promises (Joe Giddens/PA)
“You can’t defeat Putin with press releases,” the Government has been warned, as Labour questioned the veracity of the Tories’ defence spending promises.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK will spend 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence by 2030, an extra £75 billion in defence spending over the next six years.

During a general debate on defence in the Commons on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs the spending commitment is “precisely what our armed forces need”.

However, shadow defence secretary John Healey said the pledge had not been adequately funded and the Government numbers had “more holes than in Emmental cheese”.

Mr Healey said: “The 2030 target is not in the Government’s financial plans, it’s in a press release. And you can’t rebuild the UK armed forces, you can’t let long-term procurement contracts, you can’t deter those who threaten us, you can’t defeat Putin with press releases.

“If this 2030 plan had been in a budget, it would have been independently checked, it would have been openly costed and it would be fully funded. It isn’t, it wasn’t and there are more holes in the Defence Secretary’s numbers than in Emmental cheese.

“The Institute for Fiscal Studies has called the £75 billion figure essentially meaningless. The Institute for Government has said that the Conservatives’ 2.5% plan does not add up and the Institute for Government has also said cutting 70,000 civil servant jobs will get nowhere close to delivering the savings needed to fund 2.5%.”

Earlier Mr Healey said Labour would aim to spend 2.5% on defence but did not say when they believed this would be possible.

He said: “The defence of the UK starts in Ukraine. If Putin wins, he won’t stop with Ukraine. So let me just say very clearly, Labour will always do what is needed, spend what is needed on defence.”

He later added: “We share that ambition to hit 2.5%, our commitment to 2.5% is total and we will do it in our own way and we will do it as soon as we can.”

Earlier when opening the debate, Mr Shapps said: “We’re offering another £75 billion in cash terms, which I know that the party opposite has yet to do, for example, because it requires I think, a determination in our case to fund it, to get the civil service back to pre-Covid levels and to help pay for the expansion in our defence.

“It requires sound economic management and above all, an understanding that investment in deterrence today is wiser and less painful than paying to fight a war tomorrow.”

Intervening, Labour former minister John Spellar said: “But hasn’t he just confirmed, that the amount of money in the Budget designated for the British armed forces has in fact gone down?”

Mr Shapps replied: “No, I still haven’t confirmed that because in fact, before the extra half a billion if you take the outcome from last year, and the amount that was pledged for this year, including to be clear, including supplementaries, which is the same way it was based upon last year, it would be an increase of 1.8%.”

He added: “This Conservative £75 billion rise in defence spending is highly significant, it’s precisely what our armed forces need to respond to axis or authoritarian states who are trying to reshape the world in their image and it’s the right thing to do.”

SNP defence spokesman Martin Docherty-Hughes said his party is pushing for a “more coherent defence” approach with the European Union, adding: “Not to replace Nato, but to understand some of the complexities that EU members face when it comes to logistics, road design, bridge weights, it would be far easier tackled through the EU in a partnership with them.”

Mr Shapps went on to say that he and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron will be urging Nato countries to “follow our example” by committing to similar increases in defence expenditure.

He said: “Putin’s war in Ukraine has underlined the need for all Nato allies to rebuild their stockpiles and grow their defence industrial base.”

He added: “I thank, as I know the whole House will, the committed, professional and courageous members of our armed forces for everything that they do for us in more difficult times. They keep us safe. We’re backing them with more money, and in a more dangerous world, I think that is the right thing to do.

“And as I go to Washington with the Prime Minister for the Nato summit in July, we will be saying to other Nato countries – follow our example. Follow us, because it’s the right thing to do, it’s cheaper to do, it’s more effective than waiting for wars and conflicts to break out, I encourage other members in this House to follow us.”

Shadow defence minister Maria Eagle said the past 14 years had “corroded the nation’s contract with those who serve”, adding that morale and retention had fallen due to “damp” living conditions.

Defence minister Andrew Murrison said: “Our defence reforms are making our industrial base stronger, our investment in our conventional forces, stockpiles and innovations making us more capable and more lethal.

“Our investment in our alliances is making us and our friends more secure, and our investment in our independent nuclear capability will always make adversaries back off.”