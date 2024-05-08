Woman tells inquiry of frustration after Covid care rules kept her away from son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Woman tells inquiry of frustration after Covid care rules kept her away from son

By Press Association
Lorraine Mackenzie gave evidence to the Covid inquiry about the difficulties she faced seeing her son due to pandemic restrictions (PA)
Lorraine Mackenzie gave evidence to the Covid inquiry about the difficulties she faced seeing her son due to pandemic restrictions (PA)

A mother whose son has severe epilepsy has told of her frustration with politicians after she was kept away from him during the pandemic.

Lorraine Mackenzie told the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry her son David, 45, was living in supported accommodation and receiving one-to-one care when the pandemic began in 2020.

Mrs Mackenzie said she was immediately barred from entering the facility and from having physical contact with him because of Government-imposed restrictions on contact with other people.

She said prior to that, her son, who was diagnosed with West syndrome aged 19, had a “very happy personality” and was “very affectionate”.

She added he was also “very much an outdoor person” and he enjoyed going swimming and to rebound and music therapy prior to Covid.

Mrs Mackenzie said once lockdown came into effect she could only see David, who also has aphasia and ataxia, from a garden outside the property and later within a gazebo set up outside.

She said she was still expected to keep away from him, however – a policy she said she felt was “silly” under the circumstances.

“It was just awful, it really was terrible,” she said. “I think we all suffered emotionally.”

Mrs Mackenzie said when she was finally allowed to take David outside again, she noticed his mobility had deteriorated.

“His balance was very poor and he was walking very gingerly, taking very small steps and holding on to me,” she said.

“To this day, his mobility has not really gone back to how it was pre-Covid.”

Mrs Mackenzie went on to tell the inquiry she felt there was “confusion” within the Scottish Government over the differences between care homes for the elderly and supported accommodation for adults with life-long conditions and how they should be treated during times of crisis.

“I think there is very little known about care in the community by the Scottish Government,” she said.

“Care homes and supported accommodation are completely different things altogether.”

Mrs Mackenzie said she also felt politicians were “too far removed” from the everyday goings on in care homes and supported accommodation to be making rules on access for families.

“I’ve often said that politicians should do a shift in a care home or supported accommodation because you can tell people what it’s like, but until you’re actually doing the job – it’s a totally different thing,” she said.

“I think politicians are far too far removed from care in the community. They don’t understand what it takes to care for someone over a 24-hour period.”

The inquiry, before Lord Brailsford, continues.