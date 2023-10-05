Isaac Olaofe leads Stockport to win over Forest Green

Promotion-chasing Stockport moved up to fourth in League Two with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over struggling Forest Green.

Isaac Olaofe set County on course for their fifth successive victory after nodding a looping Will Collar cross past keeper James Belshaw in the 15th minute.

Olaofe turned provider for County’s second on 35 minutes as he slid the ball across the box for Antoni Sarcevic to slot home.

And Sarcevic came close to scoring a second soon after the restart when he thundered a half-volley off the crossbar.

Rovers’ evening went from bad to worse in the 62nd minute when Marcel Lavinier was sent off following a second yellow card.

County were denied a third when Belshaw reacted quickly to bat away efforts from Collar and Paddy Madden.

Forest Green, who have lost five consecutive games, slip into the relegation zone and are 23rd after collecting just seven points from 11 matches.

Stockport are now in the playoff places and trail leaders Notts County by a three-point margin.