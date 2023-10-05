Leyton Orient-Lincoln abandoned after medical emergency in the crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leyton Orient-Lincoln abandoned after medical emergency in the crowd

By Press Association
The game at Leyton Orient did not finish (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Leyton Orient and Lincoln’s League One meeting was abandoned after 82 minutes due to a medical emergency involving a member of the crowd.

A fan ran on the pitch towards referee Stephen Martin to draw attention to the fact that a member of the public needed medical attention in the East Stand.

The game then continued for less than a minute before around 20 fans sat down on the pitch at the home end to alert the referee to the continuing medical emergency and the game was halted.

With the paramedics appearing to give the individual CPR on the side of the pitch, the referee took the teams off the field.

The match was abandoned an hour after the initial stoppage occurred and as the fans left the ground, the medical teams were still attending to the patient.

Orient released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game which read: “Tuesday’s fixture against Lincoln City was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leyton Orient Football Club are with the individual involved and their loved ones at this distressing time.

“The club would like to thank all supporters in attendance at Brisbane Road this evening for the understanding and compassion shown, during a very difficult situation.

“The club will provide a further update in due course.”

The home side were leading 1-0 when the game was stopped.

The goal came from an error by Sean Roughan after 10 minutes. Under pressure in his own penalty area from Ruel Sotiriou, the Imps defender miskicked the ball and Sotiriou squared across goal for Joe Pigott to net his second goal of the season with the simplest of chances.

Roughan had earlier produced a good save from Orient goalkeeper Sol Brynn who was at full stretch to turn the ball around the post for a corner.

Both sides produced some neat football, with Hakeeb Adelakun going close for the visitors whilst former Lincoln midfielder Max Sanders was denied a goal against his former employers when Imps keeper Lukas Jensen flung himself to his left to avert the danger.

A lively and entertaining second period produced chances at both ends, with Ethan Hamilton going close for the visitors while Jensen clawed away a powerful header from Idris El Mizouni, before the medical emergency ended play.