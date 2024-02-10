That’s why he’s in the building – Ian Baraclough hails goalscorer Matty Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
That’s why he’s in the building – Ian Baraclough hails goalscorer Matty Taylor

By Press Association
Ian Baraclough saw Matty Taylor earn Cheltenham the points (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ian Baraclough praised goalscorer Matty Taylor after he fired Cheltenham to victory at Cambridge.

The Robins lifted themselves within five points from safety in League One after a first win on their travels since December, after losing by a single goal at Northampton, Bolton and Derby.

Taylor has scored in each of his two appearances since signing from Forest Green in the January transfer window.

“Who do you want on the end of it but him?” Baraclough said afterwards, speaking to the media in place of Cheltenham boss Darrell Clarke.

“It’s the only place he can put it, in that corner, and he’s found it. That’s why we wanted to bring him in and that’s why he’s in the building.

“The Derby game and the Bolton game I thought we were excellent and should have come away with something. We were a little bit off it last week (losing 3-1 at home to Wycombe), so a perfect response to what could have been a tricky situation and a tricky game, because Cambridge have been quite decent at home.

“The middle of the park we tightened up, we won most of the second balls, we tried to play a little bit more when we got the ball and that’s where the goal from Taylor comes in.”

Baraclough also praised goalkeeper Luke Southwood following several vital stops before half-time.

“It’s when you want your keeper to stand up and make big saves,” he said. “He’s done that and I’ve just said to him it’s as much him scoring the winner as Tayls has because there are three big moments in the first half.”

Neil Harris felt his Cambridge side had plenty of chances to secure a result but bemoaned their failure to take them.

“It was a poor performance that culminates in a really poor result,” said Harris. “It’s my biggest disappointment since I’ve been at the club.

“Today the first goal was going to be key against Cheltenham. We’ve missed four one-on-ones and two absolute sitters in the six-yard box, had a stonewall penalty turned down and they’ve scored from their only shot on target.

“My glass is definitely half-empty. I can accept a poor performance if you get a clean sheet or a result out of it.

“I could only see Cheltenham scoring one of two ways. One was smashing it in the box and picking up a second ball, which they’re very, very good at, or us shooting ourselves in the foot by giving the ball away, which we did leading to the goal.

“It was a really composed finished by an accomplished striker but we didn’t help ourselves with it. We gave a poor goal away and we weren’t good enough to score. It’s not a good combination in football.”