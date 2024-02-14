Philippe Clement will work on making Rangers more clinical after latest victory

Philippe Clement will look to focus on finishing after Rangers missed a host of chances in their 3-1 win over Ross County at Ibrox.

The Gers had to win by three clear goals to leapfrog Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership and it looked on when striker Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring after five minutes.

The Light Blues struck the post twice but the second-bottom Dingwall side, with Don Cowie in charge for the first time, levelled in the 25th minute with a Simon Murray strike.

Dessers grabbed his second just before the break but there were more opportunities passed up in the second half before defender John Souttar eventually headed in a third in added time.

Rangers drew level with Celtic on 61 points and on goal difference, but they have scored four goals fewer so remain second.

Boss Clement, whose side were seven points behind Celtic when he took over last October and have won seven in a row since the winter break, said: “I think for sure in my period, but also all season, it’s our game with the most shots on target and 23 on target.

“I see a team growing week by week, month by month.

“We had wave after wave of attacks, good possession play, good runs together, good tempo, good shot.

“But we also had a goalkeeper on the other side (George Wickens) who maybe had an evening of his life and a few times luck also on his side.

“It could’ve been much more. But of course, as a manager you need to be happy, although I’m not so fast happy, with a 3-1 victory.

“I cannot ask more of my players than what they are doing now.

“I think every supporter who was in the stadium, and was there four months ago, they would say, ‘what a difference for all the players on the pitch’.

“I think our finishing was also not that bad. But it was about centimetres.

“But we can do better, raise our level to be more precise. But those are the next steps to take. The team has already taken a lot of steps.

“You cannot ask much more of the players where they are now in the period we’ve been working together.”

Cowie, in charge for the first time following the departure of Derek Adams last week, was pleased with his side’s spirit but admitted that they carried some luck.

“We were fortunate because Rangers were that good,” he said.

“But a club like Ross County coming to the big grounds need fortune and we got that at times.

“Whether it was finishing or very good goalkeeping we just have to move on from it in terms of what I want.

“I saw a team putting their bodies on the line to stop the ball going into the net.

“It was a difficult night. I thought Rangers were excellent from the get go.

“They came out the traps really quick and it was a challenge for the players.

“The positive for me was that they stuck at it, playing against a level of team in great form.

“Going into 90 minutes it’s 2-1 and that’s all I asked for before the game. Try to stay in it before the game and that’s what they did.”