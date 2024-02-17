Dunfermline and Arbroath share draw to remain in bottom two By Press Association February 17 2024, 5:28 pm February 17 2024, 5:28 pm Share Dunfermline and Arbroath share draw to remain in bottom two Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6377704/dunfermline-and-arbroath-share-draw-to-remain-in-bottom-two/ Copy Link Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s first Dunfermline goal was not enough to earn victory over bottom side Arbroath (Michael Regan/PA) Dunfermline missed the chance to move out of the bottom two of the cinch Championship as they were held to a draw at home to struggling Arbroath. There was nothing to separate the division’s also-rans as Thomas O’Brien’s equaliser earned a 1-1 draw for the rock-bottom visitors. Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s first Dunfermline goal opened the scoring as he headed home a Josh Edwards free-kick. Arbroath, however, left East End Park with a share of the spoils courtesy of captain O’Brien’s cool second-half finish.