Myziane Maolida scores late winner as Hibernian narrow gap to rivals Dundee

By Press Association
Myziane Maolida, left, was on target for Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)


Myziane Maolida scored a late winning goal in a 2-1 victory to lift Hibernian to within two points of opponents Dundee in the battle for a cinch Premiership top-six place.

The on-loan Hertha Berlin forward restored the home side’s lead with a fine effort in the 81st minute just moments after Luke McCowan had brought the visitors level.

Hibs had gone in at the break in front after Dylan Vente converted a penalty that came about following an error by goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Hibs paid tribute to their late former owner Ron Gordon – a year on from his death – with a short video on the large screens inside the stadium before kick-off.

When the action got under way it was the hosts that had to soak up early pressure.

The Leith side were relieved a VAR check went their way after an Owen Beck shot inside the box struck Rocky Bushiri.

Dark Blues goalkeeper Carson made a comfortable save when he kept out Will Fish’s half volley from 12 yards out after Martin Boyle’s corner was kept alive in the box.

Fish was involved in Hibs’ next attempt at goal just after the half-hour mark when he connected with Emiliano Marcondes’ corner but Carson gathered the header at the second attempt.

Hibs then took the lead 10 minutes before the break after a rush of blood to the head for Dundee keeper Carson led to a penalty.

The experienced stopper tried to make amends after flapping at Joe Newell’s corner but he ended up clattering into Marcondes.

Vente stepped up to take the penalty and sent Carson the wrong way from 12 yards.

Hibs came close to a third before the break but Vente’s shot was blocked by team-mate Martin Boyle before Maolida had a shot pushed wide by Carson.

Dundee brought on Rickie Lamie and Michael Mellon at the break but it was Hibs who were keen to put the game to bed.

Carson produced a fine save to keep out Boyle before the Dens Park side were handed a VAR let-off.

Boyle’s cross was tapped in by Vente from inside the six-yard box but the feedback given to referee John Beaton was that he was offside.

Dundee were then denied a goal by the linesman’s flag in the 73rd minute after Mellon flicked in from close range.

The visitors did level in the 78th minute when McCowan rifled a low drive from 18 yards past David Marshall.

But Hibs restored their lead three minutes later with a Maolida strike.

The Frenchman ran on to Luke Amos’ pass and skinned Joe Shaughnessy before sweeping a shot past Carson.