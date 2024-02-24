Ian Evatt ‘baffled’ by referee’s decision-making as Bolton lose at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ian Evatt ‘baffled’ by referee’s decision-making as Bolton lose at Blackpool

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s Bolton lost (Ben Whitley/PA)
Ian Evatt’s Bolton lost (Ben Whitley/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said he was baffled at referee Josh Smith’s decision-making as his side lost 4-1 to Blackpool.

Captain Ricardo Santos was sent off for the visitors in the 66th minute for bringing down Kyle Joseph in the area.

Jake Beesley converted the resulting spot-kick for his second of the game, having also scored the early equaliser from a free-kick.

“We were on top and in control of the game in the first half, and then we gave away a free-kick that’s never a foul,” Evatt said. “However, we can’t blame the referee for how we defended it – that’s on us.

“The second one we switch off, go 2-1 down, and we had two chances that you just can’t miss.

“It was us probing in the second half, then the sending-off and penalty ends the game. But it’s not a penalty and it’s definitely not a red card.

“Nobody can say, regardless of whether he got the ball or not – he went for the ball. The whole rule is the double jeopardy thing. It’s not a foul I don’t think, and he can’t send him off.

“I’m baffled by the whole performance from the referee today.

“We cannot allow this result to define us. We’ve got to get up and respond.”

Bolton had taken the lead at Bloomfield Road just nine minutes into the game as George Thomason fired home from the edge of the box.

Beesley hit back for the hosts just seven minutes later with a peach of a shot that curled its way into the top corner of the Bolton net.

The game swung further in Blackpool’s favour just before the half-hour mark when Marvin Ekpiteta lashed home the rebound from a George Byers header.

Santos’ sending off and Beesley’s penalty all but confirmed Blackpool’s victory before Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel added a fourth late on at the end of a stylish counter-attack.

Blackpool now sit four points off the play-offs with a game in hand on sixth-placed Oxford while Bolton lost ground on leaders Portsmouth as they suffered their first defeat in seven games.

Tangerines manager Neil Critchley said: “I thought we played with real spirit and we got our just rewards for commitment, effort, being there for each other, and ability as well.

“Everyone has put in a really good performance, so it’s been a really good day for us but we’ve got another game on Tuesday night now.

“If a result like this and a performance like this can’t give us belief for the rest of the season, then nothing will.

“It shows you what we’re capable of, our record against the top six teams is very good – we’ve picked up points against them, but we’ve got to solve our away form.”