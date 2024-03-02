Inverness boost their survival chances with away win

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boosted their Scottish Championship survival hopes with a 2-0 win away to Greenock Morton.

The visitors needed only two minutes to take the lead through Billy McKay, and Sean McAllister’s free-kick doubled the lead in the 34th minute.

Morton’s Robbie Crawford sent a good chance narrowly wide moments later, and there was a flash point in the Inverness box at the end of the half, with Thistle’s Wallace Duffy and James Carragher booked along with Morton’s Tyler French.

McKay got his head on the end of Cammy Kerr’s second-half free-kick, but he was denied a second by Jamie MacDonald.

As a result of the win, Inverness are now just a point behind eighth-placed Queen’s Park.