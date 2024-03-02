Gillingham beat Salford to move into play-off places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gillingham beat Salford to move into play-off places

By Press Association
Salford faced Gillingham at the Peninsula Stadium (Nigel French/PA)
Salford faced Gillingham at the Peninsula Stadium (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham moved into the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 win at Salford.

Goals either side of half-time by Shadrach Ogie and Timothee Dieng earned three points for the gutsy Gills.

Salford’s Conor McAleny struck over the bar and dragged one wide early on.

For Gillingham, Oli Hawkins headed Max Clark’s cross onto the top of the net.

It took 41 minutes for the first shot on target to happen. That came from Curtis Tilt, who volleyed straight at Glenn Morris.

Ogie found a breakthrough just before half-time, heading home from close range after Ethan Coleman set him up.

The Gills doubled their lead at the start of the second half. Theo Vassell was caught in possession by Ashley Nadesan, who cut it back for Dieng to sweep into the far corner.

Elliot Watt forced a good save from Morris and Matt Smith missed with a header as Salford searched for a route back into the game.

In the end, they were unable to find one against a strong Gillingham defence.