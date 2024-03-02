On-song Walsall win for a fifth successive to continue to their climb

Walsall claimed a fifth successive victory by beating Doncaster 3-1 to climb to sixth in Sky Bet League Two.

Josh Gordon’s early header was cancelled out by Kyle Hurst but Jack Earing and former Doncaster loanee Mo Faal won it for Walsall.

The Saddlers led in the 18th minute as Liam Gordon put in a pinpoint cross for namesake Josh to bullet a header into the bottom corner.

Rovers were almost two behind as defender Tom Anderson overshot goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala with a headed backpass but sprinted back to hack off the line.

Walsall should have doubled their lead when Isaac Hutchinson raced clear but fired straight at Lo-Tutala.

Rovers punished that miss in the 62nd minute as Hurst volleyed in Jamie Sterry’s inviting ball across the six-yard box.

But Walsall were back ahead five minutes later as a deep corner found Earing 15 yards out and he drilled home through a crowded goalmouth.

They sealed the points with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Faal nodded home a near-post corner against the team he spent the first half of the season on loan with.