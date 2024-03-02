Stephen Clemence delighted with Gillingham’s win at Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Clemence delighted with Gillingham’s win at Salford

By Press Association
Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Stephen Clemence was full of praise for his Gillingham side as they made it back-to-back wins and three clean sheets in a row with a gritty 2-0 victory over Salford.

Goals from Shadrach Ogie and Timothee Dieng earned three well-deserved points for the Gills, who were excellent in their defensive shape.

Gillingham head coach Clemence said: “Salford have done really well recently, they’ve got some good players and we had to really play well today to get anything. We had to bring our A-game, go and take them on.

“We had to bring the best version of ourselves and to a man they were great, the starters and the boys that came on – it meant something to them today and you could tell.

“We had to fight for every ball, we won a lot of duels and we defended fantastically well. That’s three clean sheets in a row now.

“I’m really pleased for the boys and their efforts today, and to score two goals away from home is a really good day.

“It was a good all-round performance. I could go round every single one of them and give them some praise, I thought that to a man they stood up to be counted.”

After an unbeaten run in Karl Robinson’s first eight games in charge, Salford are now winless in their last three – losing two and drawing one while conceding eight goals.

Since taking the Salford job, Robinson has been “baffled” at the level of officiating in League Two.

The Ammies head coach said: “If you look at their first goal, it was borderline offside. If VAR was here, you would have got it but I don’t think the officials are good enough at this level to give them.

“But I think the officials were good enough to give the foul that led to their second goal.

“When we get free-kicks given against us for minimal contact, and not given to us for complete contact in the build-up to that second goal, it baffles me.”

Gillingham proved to be a tough nut to crack, but Robinson feels his side still have to improve.

He added: “I felt we were sloppy in our finishing, we have to do better.

“I don’t think Gillingham came here and carved us open. I think the scoreline flatters the game a little bit – playing on a heavy pitch. We’ve played three games in seven days and they didn’t play in midweek.”