Great Britain set new national 4x400m record to reach final in Glasgow

Great Britain's Jessie Knight, Hannah Kelly, Ama Pipi and Lina Nielsen (Martin Rickett/PA) Great Britain set a new national record as they qualified for the final of the 4×400 metre relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Hannah Kelly and Jessie Knight won their heat in three minutes, 26.4 seconds in Glasgow. They finished almost a second ahead of Jamaica, with the Czech Republic third. Hannah Kelly passes the baton to Jessie Knight (Martin Rickett/PA) "I love this track," anchor leg Knight told the BBC. "I'm not the best at getting out in the first 200 but I really tried, and not overcooking it as well. "I'm really happy with that. I felt strong at the end and we're really excited for the final. We're going for the win as always." The Netherlands, favourites for the gold medal, qualified from the first heat in 3min 27.70sec.