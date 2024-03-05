Super-sub Tyler Smith earns late Bradford draw in Yorkshire derby with Doncaster

Substitute Tyler Smith earned Bradford a late point in their 1-1 Yorkshire derby with Doncaster at Valley Parade.

It was a first League Two game in 17 days for the home side after successive postponements.

They took a while to get going as the visitors enjoyed the better of a feisty first half that saw seven bookings.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s free-kick set up their first chance, the ball deflecting off the wall into the Bradford penalty area where Owen Bailey set up Joe Ironside, whose goal-bound shot took a deflection wide.

Alex Gilliead created Bradford’s best chance with a low cross that Tyreik Wright jabbed past the post.

Doncaster took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Owen Bailey played Luke Molyneux through and the winger slotted the ball past Sam Walker.

Doncaster goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala saved from Wright at the start of the second half.

The visitors were close to a second when Walker tipped over a fierce effort from James Maxwell.

But Smith equalised with five minutes left, converting a cross from Harry Chapman for a share of the spoils.