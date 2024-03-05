Doncaster pay price for not killing off Bradford – boss Grant McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Doncaster pay price for not killing off Bradford – boss Grant McCann

By Press Association
Grant McCann’s Doncaster drew at Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann’s Doncaster drew at Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grant McCann admitted that Doncaster paid the price for not killing off Bradford after Tuesday night’s Yorkshire derby finished in a 1-1 League Two draw at Valley Parade.

Substitute Tyler Smith scored a late equaliser for the home side after Luke Molyneux’s fifth goal of the season had put Rovers on course for victory.

Doncaster manager McCann said: “I’m really disappointed we’ve drawn the game. I thought we were outstanding in the first half.

“We need to get to that point when we’ve got teams on the ropes that we need to kill them off and we will do.

“We passed around them and exploited the angles and were very good on a shocking pitch. But this pitch was better than Walsall’s pitch on Saturday – it’s a little bit flatter.

“We knew there would be a reaction from (Bradford boss) Graham (Alexander) and his team. They are combative but we had some good opportunities and had chances to score in the second half.

“Any other time you come to Bradford and it’s a decent point but I’m disappointed because of the way we played.

“The team is performing to a really good level at the moment. We just didn’t kill the game off.

“You need to get a point where you can go again and score again. We will get to that point.”

Bradford were playing their first league game for 17 days after consecutive postponements.

They looked rusty and trailed when Harrison Biggins played Molyneux through to score on the stroke of half-time.

But Smith converted a cross from fellow substitute Harry Chapman to earn a point, five minutes from time.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander said: “Not playing for a couple of weeks could have been a potential problem but I don’t want us to take the easy option by blaming that.

“We train at a high intensity and know what’s expected of us when we go into games.

“It was a poor first half. We weren’t good at any level and we can’t afford to repeat that.

“We were just hoping to get to half-time to make a change to the mentality but unfortunately conceded a really poor goal. We gave ourselves a bit of a hole to get out of.

“We’ve been really good defensively for a long time but it was poor from our perspective.

“It’s hard for me to have a go at the team defensively because they’ve been superb. Even tonight, I don’t think Doncaster caused us a load of problems.

“But the response was good from the players. We still probably didn’t create the amount of chances that we needed to win the game but I think we certainly deserved the equaliser.

“It was a fantastic goal from Tyler. I think the point was a fair result but we obviously wanted more.”