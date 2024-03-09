Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence feels robbed of victory despite late point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence feels robbed of victory despite late point

By Press Association
Stephen Clemence’s Gillingham rescued a late point against Tranmere (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stephen Clemence’s Gillingham rescued a late point against Tranmere (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence believes that his side had victory stolen from them as Tim Dieng’s late goal was ruled out for a handball as they recorded a 1-1 League Two draw at home to Tranmere.

Conor Masterson scored his sixth league goal of the season to rescue a point for Gillingham late on against a resilient Tranmere, who went ahead in the fifth minute through Regan Hendry.

Gillingham thought they won it even later when Dieng rifled the ball home at close range, but the linesman was quick to rule it out for a handball.

Clemence said: “I feel today we were probably robbed of all three points. I looked straightway at the linesman and referee, not for a handball but for offside.

“To then to be told it’s for a handball is a big decision for a linesman to make when he is that far away in my opinion.

“I think with VAR if it touches someone’s hand it is probably disallowed, I am not sure that is the same in League Two from what I have seen this season.”

Despite not gaining three points, Gillingham did manage to return to the play-off spots and will play eighth-place AFC Wimbledon in a crunch clash on Tuesday.

Clemence said: “I was surprised that when we took a point from this game that we actually moved up the table by two spots.

“But that is the division we are in. There are a lot of strange results and I would rather be higher up the table, but if we got three points, we would be in a far stronger position.

“I do believe the group can beat anyone and with nine games to go we are in a good position and there is another big game to go on Tuesday.”

Tranmere led the game for 80 minutes and in the first half went deservedly ahead, but – following a Gillingham siege after the break – Nigel Adkins’ side defended robustly.

The club that sit 17th in in the table hurriedly thwarted any Gillingham opportunity and on top of their quality on the ball in the first half, showed strong character in the second.

Adkins said: “It was a super finish and what a threat we are on the counter attack. We did really well and we nearly won in the end.

“I can’t speak highly enough. We missed our captain today (Tom Davies) and Connor Jennings stepped up to the mark and he was exceptional.

“When we talk about the team, together everyone achieves more. We have a culture; we want to learn and we want to improve.

“We have a team culture because there are players who have maybe not played and come in and put their body on the line for the cause, which is Tranmere Rovers Football Club.”