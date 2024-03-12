David Raya ‘should have saved three’ but thrilled to help Arsenal through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Raya ‘should have saved three’ but thrilled to help Arsenal through

By Press Association
Arsenal celebrate after David Raya saved two penalties in the shoot-out (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal celebrate after David Raya saved two penalties in the shoot-out (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Raya admitted it was a “great feeling” to help Arsenal into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.

Goalkeeper Raya was Arsenal’s hero with two penalty saves as they won a shoot-out against Porto 4-2.

Leandro Trossard’s goal four minutes before half-time levelled the tie at 1-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, scores against Porto
Leandro Trossard scores Arsenal’s equaliser in the tie (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Extra time could not separate the sides and in the shoot-out, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz buried their penalties before Raya tipped Wendell’s spot-kick on to his left-hand post.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice then converted and Raya made another fine save from Wenderson Galeno to send the Gunners through.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling especially for me personally, my first time in the Champions League and the first time in a long time club has got to the quarter-finals,” the Spaniard told TNT Sports.

“We’ve been working a lot on penalties this year because on a night like this you need to be good and the hard work has paid off. It’s a great night.

“I should have saved three, but I’m over the moon to save two and get through to the quarter-finals.

“Porto made it so difficult over there and here. But we scored the goal that we needed and it went to penalties. Obviously mentally it’s tough but the team played really, really well, we kept a clean sheet, scored the goal and went to penalties.

“It means everything, You play football for these kind of nights. Over the moon and I’m going to celebrate and enjoy the night.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta hailed a “magic moment” from Raya as they ended their last-eight hoodoo.

“So happy – 14 years is a long time for a club like Arsenal not to do what we’ve done today,” he told TNT Sports.

“We had to dig in and find the magic moment we did at the end today. So proud and so happy.

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Porto
Arsenal players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Porto (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You are very nervous. You are hoping for the best but you know it’s a bit of a lottery. We did our preparation yesterday and the day before just in case and it really helped so credit to the goalkeeping coaches as well.

“We have started to create an unbelievable energy in the stadium and we are all pushing to get it done, and together we’ve done it.

“Unbelievable. That’s where we want to be. We have been patient and this is where we want to be.”

Saka, who scored the third penalty, was thrilled to get through.

“I’m buzzing, we’re going through and I’m so proud of the team,” he said. “To win on penalties is great for the spirit.

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka was among those to score in the shoot-out (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I prepare myself, practising penalties so I was more than ready. Just pleased to see it go in.”

England winger Saka immediately set his sights on the potential title decider at Manchester City next.

“Right now we’re top of the league and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League so that gives us confidence that we can go to the Etihad and get a result,” Saka added.