Bromley held as Kidderminster boost survival fight

Play-off hopefuls Bromley were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-fighting Kidderminster at Hayes Lane.

Bromley thought they had opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when the ball was bundled home following a scrap inside the area but the linesman’s offside flag cut celebrations short.

The home side continued to push for an opener in the second period and came closest through Michael Cheek’s 25-yard strike which sailed wide of the post.

Kidderminster wasted a glorious chance to claim the points when Sammy Robinson skied over from inside the box when it looked easier to score at the death.