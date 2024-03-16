Mansfield’s flying start at Bradford delights Nigel Clough

Nigel Clough was delighted with League Two leaders Mansfield’s fast start as they crushed Bradford 5-1 at Valley Parade.

The Stags scored four goals before half-time to bounce back in style from a midweek loss to Tranmere.

Manager Clough said: “It was an outstanding performance, result, the goals, everything.

“I was a bit disappointed we conceded one because I didn’t think we deserved to. It was a little scruffy goal but you’ll take 5-1 all day long.

“Ironically, I thought we created more chances in the second half than the first. It was just some outstanding saves from their goalkeeper prevented Will Swan from picking up a hat-trick.

“We were positive and got out the blocks. We were aware after they were defeated here the other night if we could get an early goal or two, it would be uncomfortable with the crowd.

“We’ve tried to do it from the first day at Crewe when we scored two in the first 15 minutes.

“We’ve set out our stall this season. It’s not always worked but it was important to react today and I think it speaks an awful lot about the character of the players.

“On the back of a defeat with nine games to go and it’s a bit nervy and edgy, we can go out and play like that.”

Baily Cargill headed the first from Stephen Quinn’s free-kick before both were involved in the second goal for Lucas Akins.

Davis Keillor-Dunn made it 3-0 after just 18 minutes and set up Will Swan in first-half stoppage time.

Former Stag Andy Cook pulled one back before substitute Aaron Lewis scored Mansfield’s fifth.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander said: “They were extremely ruthless with us but we certainly played a part with helping them do that.

“We can look at the quality they have and they’ve proved it over a few seasons – and certainly this one. The stats tell you they are the highest-scoring team and have got the best defence.

“But we certainly weren’t at a level, after the first 10 minutes, to be able to compete and stop them scoring. They are very physical and just overpowered us.

“They are a benchmark for what we have to try and become if we want to be a successful team at this level.

“Nigel’s been there three or four years and gradually built up a really strong team. This season it’s come together.

“But that’s to be at the top of the table. We don’t have to get to that level to make it a potentially successful season.

“You don’t have to be that good to finish seventh. But, let’s be honest, we’re not going to finish anywhere near that if we compete like that again.”