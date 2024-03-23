Conor McAleny at the double as Salford add to Notts County woes

Conor McAleny’s brace ensured Salford inflicted yet another home defeat on Notts County, emerging 2-1 victors at Meadow Lane.

County’s Jodi Jones threatened twice early on, testing Alex Cairns with a powerful effort before going dragging his shot wide of the near post.

But it would be the visitors who took the lead with their first effort on target as Sam Austin was dispossessed, allowing McAleny to take aim and fire the ball in off the post.

The Magpies drew level nine minutes after the restart, Austin atoning for his earlier error as his cross deflected into the path of Dan Crowley who finished high into the net.

Both sides continued to create opportunities for a winner as Macaulay Langstaff’s effort was saved well by Cairns, before McAleny went close once more but was unable to curl in his second of the afternoon.

However, McAleny had the final say, finishing smartly beyond Sam Slocombe to leave Stuart Maynard still searching for his first home win since becoming Notts head coach.