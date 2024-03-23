Queen’s Park end winless run with victory over Ayr

Queen’s Park returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Ayr in the cinch Championship.

The Spiders went in front in the 19th minute when Louis Longridge picked out Ruari Paton in the box and the striker nodded home from close range.

Cillian Sheridan doubled the lead for the visitors in the 59th minute after being set up by Paton to slot the ball past Josh Clarke, and they threatened again when Dom Thomas blasted a shot off the crossbar.

Jack Sanders pulled one back for Ayr in the 78th minute after heading home from Harry McHugh’s corner but the visitors held on to see out their first victory following three successive league draws.