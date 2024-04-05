Dane Paterson steals the show for Nottinghamshire on opening day against Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dane Paterson steals the show for Nottinghamshire on opening day against Essex

By Press Association
Dane Paterson starred for Nottinghamshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox made eye-catching debuts for Essex but it was Elgar’s fellow South African Dane Paterson who stole the show for Nottinghamshire on the opening day of the Vitality County Championship season at Trent Bridge.

Opener Elgar, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, looked more than capable of filling the void left by Sir Alastair Cook, defying typical opening-day conditions with a classy 80.

He shared a 112-run third-wicket partnership with the talented former Kent batter Cox, who went on to make 84, but Paterson powered a Nottinghamshire fightback by taking five for 49 with his wily medium pace.

Paterson bowled Elgar with one of several outstanding deliveries as Essex, runners-up in Division One last season, slipped from 170 for two to 176 for five before closing on 244 for nine from 77 overs, with time having been lost to a wet outfield at the start and bad light in the evening.

Kashif Ali scored an accomplished maiden century as Worcestershire made a solid 316 for seven against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Kashif struck 110 (188 balls) and Gareth Roderick added 68 (163) as the visitors returned to Division One with a strong day’s work following promotion last year.

Seamer George Hill claimed three key wickets, including Australian opener Marcus Harris for 56, as Yorkshire had the better of a shortened opening day against Leicestershire at Headingley.

Heavy overnight rain meant a wet outfield and a delayed start until 3.40pm, with Division Two title favourites Yorkshire opting to bowl upon winning the toss.

The Foxes, led by fringe Test left-hander Harris, started brightly as they reached 89 for one. But skilful Hill set about changing the course of proceedings and left the close-of-play score at 164 for five from 46 overs.

Sam Northeast became the summer’s first centurion in Glamorgan’s Division Two clash with hosts Middlesex at Lord’s.

Northeast was in the runs for Glamorgan
Northeast was in the runs for Glamorgan (John Walton/PA)

The Glamorgan skipper passed the landmark for the 30th time in his career, sharing century stands with Billy Root, 67, and Kiran Carlson, 77, and finishing unbeaten on 186 as the Welsh county reached 370 for three by the close.

Northamptonshire had the better of the half day’s play that was possible against Sussex as their batters battled hard and reached 95 for two when bad light – with no option for floodlights – drove the players from the field just after 6pm.

There was no play possible in the Division One games between Durham and Hampshire, Kent and Somerset and Lancashire and Surrey because of the wet weather.

In Division Two Derbyshire versus Gloucestershire was also wiped out.