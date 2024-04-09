Grant McCann admits Doncaster are now contenders for play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant McCann admits Doncaster are now contenders for play-off spot

By Press Association
Doncaster manager Grant McCann (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann admitted for the first time that Doncaster are play-off contenders in League Two after his side continued their incredible run with a seventh straight victory.

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun saw Rovers through to a 2-1 win over Walsall, who found a late consolation through Isaac Hutchinson.

A run of just one defeat in 14 has helped transform Doncaster, who have surged away from relegation danger to four points off the play-off places in that period.

McCann continues to insist his players are taking it one game at a time but conceded they had put themselves in the mix for an unlikely top-seven finish.

“We’ve put ourselves in the picture, haven’t we,” he said. “That is a testament to the staff and players and all the hard work that has gone into it, and our fans backing us all the way, all season.

“We just want to finish strong. No one is getting ahead of themselves. We’re looking forward to Accrington coming here on Saturday.

“We’ve got to get the rest and the recovery right for the players to make sure we can go again with the same sort of energy to try to win the game.”

Doncaster’s performance was not as strong as they had been previously in the run – but that only made the win more pleasing for McCann.

He said: “That was probably the most satisfying win of it all just because I know we didn’t play to where we can and we still got the win.

“Walsall were the only team to beat us in the 14 games and, while we didn’t use that as motivation, it felt a strong win for us because we know how good they can be.”

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler admitted feeling frustrated that defensive lapses had cost his side after they had made a promising start to the game.

“I thought in the first half that we were really good and got into some really good positions but on the night that final execution wasn’t there to take the chance when it came,” he said.

“It looked like we’d scored with the first corner of the game and we controlled the game, certainly in the first half.

“We got done with a ball that we’d spoken about before the game which is frustrating.

“I think it was one of the harsh realities that you have to defend those situations if you’re going to win away.

“There were lots of really pleasing aspects but the goal affected us in the second half and we couldn’t get going again as we had.

“Being front and centre under the lights teaches you that you have to be ready for whatever happens.”