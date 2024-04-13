Gillingham brush aside Barrow to boost play-off hopes

Gillingham boosted their play-off hopes with a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Barrow at Priestfield Stadium.

Barrow stay sixth but have now lost three games in a row, with this contest coming to life in the 21st minute.

George Lapslie went off injured and, just seconds after coming on, his replacement Josh Walker was scythed down by George Ray, who promptly followed Lapslie down the tunnel after being shown a red card.

Gillingham hit the front in the third minute of nine added minutes at the end of the first half, target man Josh Andrews springing the offside trap to reach Remeao Hutton’s through-ball and rounding Paul Farman to score.

Andrews was making his first start for Gills and continued to impress in the second half, earning a corner just before the hour mark.

Sustained pressure led to Gillingham’s second, Conor Masterson’s ball from the right forced over his own line by Barrow’s Rory Feely.

And Conor Mahoney provided added gloss for Gills, rounding Farman once again to make it 3-0 and wrap up three convincing points for the home side, who are now just two points off the play-offs.