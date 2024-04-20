Gillingham see play-off hopes ended with defeat to Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillingham see play-off hopes ended with defeat to Mansfield

By Press Association
Gillingham are out of the running for the League Two play-offs (John Walton/PA)
Two goals in three second-half minutes saw promoted Mansfield end visiting Gillingham’s outside hopes of making the play-offs with a 2-1 comeback victory.

Timothee Dieng almost gave the Gills a dream start but headed over the angle inside the first 30 seconds from Remeao Hutton’s far post cross.

However, Dieng did find the net after 19 minutes. Jonny Williams’ pass sent him to the left by-line where he managed to squeeze home the ball from the tightest of angles past Christy Pym.

Mansfield dominated possession but failed to trouble Gills’ goalkeeper Jake Turner. The closest they came was an overhead kick by Tom Nichols which flew wide from six yards after 38 minutes.

However, the Stags came back out with renewed purpose and within five minutes of the restart Turner had to save from Aaron Lewis.

Substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn came close after 74 minutes as he forced a reaction save from Turner at his near post from Stephen Quinn’s low cross.

But three minutes later Nicols headed on a long ball and Keillor-Dunn drilled a finish past Turner from 16 yards for his 22nd goal of the season.

The comeback was complete three minutes later as Stephen McLaughlin took possession on the left and smashed a missile-like finish across Turner and into the top right corner.

Turner denied Quinn a third goal for Mansfield with his knees in stoppage time.