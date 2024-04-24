Football rumours: Arsenal and Man City considering move for Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal and Manchester City and considering making a move in the summer for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old Brazilian has six assists and four goals in 31 games for the Magpies this season.
The Standard reports Dutch club Feyenoord are interested in Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, with the 23-year-old expected to leave the club in the summer transfer period. The 23-year-old from Spain has only played 10 games for the Spurs this season.
The Telegraph says Manchester United and Newcastle are still £13 million apart as they try to agree on a compensation deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder will reportedly leave the club in the summer and is interested in a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, Spanish outlet Sport says.
Thiago Silva: The 39-year-old Chelsea defender has verbally agreed to a move to Fluminense as his contract with Chelsea is set to end in the summer, Goal reports.
