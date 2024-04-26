Football rumours: Graham Potter linked with Ajax job

What the papers say

Dutch giants Ajax are keen on hiring former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter, the Guardian reports. Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last April and has also been linked with Manchester United, should they decide to move on from Erik ten Hag.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with Canada (John Walton/PA)

The Canada men’s national team have approached former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch about leading the side into the 2026 World Cup, writes the Standard.

Also in the Standard, Arsenal are said to be tracking multiple midfielder targets amid fears that a deal for 25-year-old Spain international Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad may fall out of reach.

Social media round-up

🚨 Manchester United are willing to get rid of as many as 11 first-team players this summer: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford🇧🇷 Casemiro🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wan-Bissaka🇫🇷 Varane🇸🇪 Lindelof🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Maguire🇩🇰 Eriksen🇲🇦 Amrabat🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sancho🇫🇷 Martial🇧🇷 Antony (Source: @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/prb9hJ41Uh — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 25, 2024

🚨🇧🇷 EXCLUSIVE: Bruno Guimarães’ release clause will be valid from the last week of May to the beginning of the last week of June. £100m release clause is only valid for that month. In July/August, Newcastle would have total control of price and potential negotiations. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/5u18gmFXDI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2024

Players to watch

Andriy Lunin: Manchester United, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich are all interested in the Ukraine and Real Madrid goalkeeper, writes Fichajes.

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin (Mike Egerton/PA)

Michael Olise: The Crystal Palace winger could be convinced to switch to Manchester United during the summer, according to 90min.