Son Heung-min eager for ‘inexperienced’ Spurs to test themselves against Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Son Heung-min eager for ‘inexperienced’ Spurs to test themselves against Arsenal

By Press Association
Son Heung-min is confident Tottenham can bounce back against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min is confident Tottenham can bounce back against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Son Heung-min has acknowledged Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world but is confident Tottenham will bounce back from their Newcastle humbling in Sunday’s north London derby.

Spurs enter the fixture after an untimely two-week break on the back of a painful 4-0 loss at St James’ Park.

Arsenal were also reeling a fortnight ago but have responded to their Champions League exit with impressive back-to-back wins to return to the Premier League summit.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League
Arsenal are top of the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

This match begins a difficult final month of the campaign for Tottenham, with fixtures to come against Arsenal’s title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City as well as London rivals Chelsea.

But Spurs captain Son insisted: “I think it will be a good test for our team.

“Obviously we’re very young and we’re still a little bit inexperienced because we’re building a young team with new experiences.

“Some of the players are in their first season in the Premier League.

“So look, we can test ourselves against one of the biggest teams in Europe and the Premier League, but also in the world.

“I think it’s very important the way we play. Stick to our play, stick to our game. I think it’s a very, very good test.

“As I said, it’s against one of the best teams in the world so it’s perfect (for us). You want to always have good competition and you always want to face the best teams in the world.”

Tottenham will hope to raise their level in the coming weeks after taking points off Arsenal and Manchester City during the first half of the season.

Tottenham drew 2-2 at Arsenal in September
Tottenham drew 2-2 at Arsenal in September (Nick Potts/PA)

Ange Postecoglou’s debut campaign in charge of Spurs has seen plenty of highs and the occasional low, with the 4-0 thrashing at Newcastle arguably the worst display of his reign.

It has increased the scrutiny on the visit of Arsenal with Tottenham eager to avoid back-to-back painful defeats, especially with a top-four finish now seemingly unlikely.

Son admitted: “It was an unacceptable result and unacceptable performance, as well from me.

“As a group, we’re talking a lot about this game and performance and everybody knows how to step up. They’ve all been playing long enough in the Premier League or for a professional team.

“So, they’re working really hard to bounce back. It will be a really good game to bounce back and obviously the motivation will be even higher than in other games.

“I think we’ve got to just work hard until the game and do our style of play. Then there’s no doubt we can bounce back.

“Obviously it’s a game everyone is looking forward to. It’s a big derby and we know what it means for the team, the club and also for the fans.”