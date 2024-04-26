John O’Shea stays in charge for Republic of Ireland’s June fixtures

Interim head coach John O’Shea will remain in charge of the Republic of Ireland for June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

The 42-year-old oversaw a goalless draw against Belgium and a 1-0 loss to Switzerland last month after replacing Stephen Kenny on a temporary basis.

Ireland host Hungary on Tuesday, June 4 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before flying to Aveiro to face Portugal a week later.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) intends to appoint Kenny’s permanent successor before the team’s 2024–25 UEFA Nations League campaign begins on September 7 against England.

“I’m looking forward to continuing as interim head coach for two great games in June against Hungary and Portugal,” O’Shea, who won 118 caps for his country, said in an FAI statement.

“Both matches represent great challenges but I was really happy with what I saw from the players in both matches in March and we’ll be looking to build on some of those positives in June – but also get that win which I thought the group deserved.”

Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea began his reign with a 0-0 draw against Belgium (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Assistant coaches Paddy McCarthy and Glenn Whelan and goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin will remain in their roles for the upcoming fixtures.

But technical advisor Brian Kerr will not join up with the team due to prior commitments.

FAI director of football Marc Canham said: “We’re very pleased with what John and the team were able to achieve in the March friendlies and the June fixtures represents another exciting challenge for the team.”