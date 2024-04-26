John O’Shea stays in charge for Republic of Ireland’s June fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John O’Shea stays in charge for Republic of Ireland’s June fixtures

By Press Association
John O’Shea has agreed to remain in charge of the Republic of Ireland on a temporary basis (Niall Carson/PA)
Interim head coach John O’Shea will remain in charge of the Republic of Ireland for June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

The 42-year-old oversaw a goalless draw against Belgium and a 1-0 loss to Switzerland last month after replacing Stephen Kenny on a temporary basis.

Ireland host Hungary on Tuesday, June 4 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before flying to Aveiro to face Portugal a week later.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) intends to appoint Kenny’s permanent successor before the team’s 2024–25 UEFA Nations League campaign begins on September 7 against England.

“I’m looking forward to continuing as interim head coach for two great games in June against Hungary and Portugal,” O’Shea, who won 118 caps for his country, said in an FAI statement.

“Both matches represent great challenges but I was really happy with what I saw from the players in both matches in March and we’ll be looking to build on some of those positives in June – but also get that win which I thought the group deserved.”

Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea began his reign with a 0-0 draw against Belgium
Assistant coaches Paddy McCarthy and Glenn Whelan and goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin will remain in their roles for the upcoming fixtures.

But technical advisor Brian Kerr will not join up with the team due to prior commitments.

FAI director of football Marc Canham said: “We’re very pleased with what John and the team were able to achieve in the March friendlies and the June fixtures represents another exciting challenge for the team.”