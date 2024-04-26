Luke Littler keen to emulate Eric Bristow after Premier League win in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler keen to emulate Eric Bristow after Premier League win in Liverpool

By Press Association
Luke Littler enjoyed a dream outing in Liverpool where he overcame a hostile crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luke Littler enjoyed a dream outing in Liverpool where he overcame a hostile crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luke Littler hopes he can become the next Eric Bristow after believing his Premier League victory in Liverpool was written in the stars.

The teenager overcame a hostile reception on Merseyside, where fans took objection to his social media goading of Liverpool’s recent struggles under Jurgen Klopp, to claim a third nightly victory and put himself on the brink of a play-off place at the O2 in London next month.

It was Littler’s first visit to the M&S Bank Arena since he went as a fan to watch in 2018 on the night Bristow died of a heart attack after attending a VIP event at the venue.

Thursday night would have been Bristow’s 67th birthday so it was fitting for Littler to claim victory.

Bristow, a five-time world champion, was the ultimate showman and Littler showed similar traits with the way he engaged with the crowd.

Asked whether he can become the next Bristow, he replied: “We’ll have to see in the years to come.

“The last time I was here that was the night Eric passed away. I was only 10 or 11.

“I was up in the stands with my friend. There’s a picture on my phone.

“It’s nice to win. The last time I was here he passed away, today it’s his birthday and I’ve won.

“Obviously it helped me tonight, I knew what was coming my way and I enjoyed it.

“Eric, I watched a few of his games back and Wayne (Mardle) has always said Eric would loved to have watch me play. ”

Staunch Manchester Unite fan Littler had been warned to calm down by fellow competitors Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall after poking fun at Liverpool fans after their quadruple hopes went up in tatters.

But Littler, who was on an early flight on Friday to play in Austria on the European Tour this weekend, insists it is only “banter” and knows he has to take it as well as give it.

“It’s just banter and as a United fan you like to see Liverpool as rivals lose games,” he said.

“We’re not doing too well this season and they’re enjoying that.

“Obviously I enjoyed the FA Cup win and them getting knocked out of the Europa League. It’s just all banter.

“There’s United fans and I’ve got fans into darts maybe the two can connect and support me.

“If you give it you have to take it. And I’m sure if I did lose in Liverpool that would all be on social media but then I’ve just got to get on with the next one.”