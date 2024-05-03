Queen’s Park avoid relegation play-offs with victory over Airdrie

Queen’s Park avoided the relegation play-offs thanks to a 2-0 victory over Airdrie on the final day of the regular cinch Championship season.

Ruari Paton and Liam McLeish both scored to make it back-to-back wins for the Spiders and consign Inverness to 11th place.

The opener came in the 26th minute when Paton won possession on the edge of the Airdrie box before curling home his 22nd goal of the campaign.

And McLeish wrapped up victory with eight minutes left as his strike from the edge of the area beat Robbie Hemfrey.

Airdrie head into the promotion play-offs on a three-match winless run.