Plymouth avoid relegation with victory ending Hull’s play-off hopes

Plymouth skipper Joe Edwards scored the winner as Argyle beat play-off chasing Hull 1-0 to retain their Championship status.

Managerless Argyle – with director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell in charge of the side – needed to win to avoid an immediate return to League One.

And they did just that after Edwards’ 40th-minute goal saw them finish one point above the relegation zone.

Home keeper Michael Cooper made a superb save low down at his near post to deny Fabio Carvalho in the ninth minute after Mustapha Bundu lost the ball in midfield.

Argyle forced their third corner when midfielder Alfie Devine’s 30-yard shot was deflected just wide.

Morgan Whittaker tried his luck after being put in down the right flank by Edwards but the striker’s shot flew over.

Whittaker forced a brilliant save from City keeper Ryan Allsop when he let fly with a first-time shot on the turn after he was put in on goal by Ryan Hardie.

The 20-goal top scorer looked back to his best with his next shot having to be turned over the bar by on-rushing Carvalho as Whittaker let fly from 20 yards.

From the corner Whittaker sent over a pacy cross that had to be held by Allsop, surrounded by incoming attackers.

Cooper made a full stretch save to deny Liam Delap as he was put in on goal by Jaden Philogene in the 27th minute.

Argyle broke the deadlock when substitute Callum Wright – on for the injured Bundu – crossed for Edwards to race in and head home past Allsop.

Hardie tried his luck with a 25-yard shot that flew just past Allsop’s left-hand post.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior made two half-time changes, introducing Noah Ohio and Abdulkadir Omur for Delap and Ozan Tufan, and City started the half in the ascendancy.

Again Whittaker went in search of goal, sending a shot from the right just across the face of goal, which begged for a finish and went just wide of the far post.

Edwards was leading by example and again went for another headed goal but was brilliantly beaten at the far post by opposition captain Jacob Greaves’ headed clearance.

Bali Mumba’s meandering 76th-minute run – interchanging passes with Wright – resulted in Wright being presented with a golden opportunity from six yards but the attacking midfielder fired just wide.

In the next attack Wright’s header and clearance midway in his own half set Whittaker and substitute Ben Waine – on for Hardie – away on the run but again Greaves was first to head the ball to safety.