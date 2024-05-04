Plymouth avoid relegation with victory ending Hull’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plymouth avoid relegation with victory ending Hull’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
Joe Edwards was the matchwinner for Argyle (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Edwards was the matchwinner for Argyle (Steven Paston/PA)

Plymouth skipper Joe Edwards scored the winner as Argyle beat play-off chasing Hull 1-0 to retain their Championship status.

Managerless Argyle – with director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell in charge of the side – needed to win to avoid an immediate return to League One.

And they did just that after Edwards’ 40th-minute goal saw them finish one point above the relegation zone.

Home keeper Michael Cooper made a superb save low down at his near post to deny Fabio Carvalho in the ninth minute after Mustapha Bundu lost the ball in midfield.

Argyle forced their third corner when midfielder Alfie Devine’s 30-yard shot was deflected just wide.

Morgan Whittaker tried his luck after being put in down the right flank by Edwards but the striker’s shot flew over.

Whittaker forced a brilliant save from City keeper Ryan Allsop when he let fly with a first-time shot on the turn after he was put in on goal by Ryan Hardie.

The 20-goal top scorer looked back to his best with his next shot having to be turned over the bar by on-rushing Carvalho as Whittaker let fly from 20 yards.

From the corner Whittaker sent over a pacy cross that had to be held by Allsop, surrounded by incoming attackers.

Cooper made a full stretch save to deny Liam Delap as he was put in on goal by Jaden Philogene in the 27th minute.

Argyle broke the deadlock when substitute Callum Wright – on for the injured Bundu – crossed for Edwards to race in and head home past Allsop.

Hardie tried his luck with a 25-yard shot that flew just past Allsop’s left-hand post.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior made two half-time changes, introducing Noah Ohio and Abdulkadir Omur for Delap and Ozan Tufan, and City started the half in the ascendancy.

Again Whittaker went in search of goal, sending a shot from the right just across the face of goal, which begged for a finish and went just wide of the far post.

Edwards was leading by example and again went for another headed goal but was brilliantly beaten at the far post by opposition captain Jacob Greaves’ headed clearance.

Bali Mumba’s meandering 76th-minute run – interchanging passes with Wright – resulted in Wright being presented with a golden opportunity from six yards but the attacking midfielder fired just wide.

In the next attack Wright’s header and clearance midway in his own half set Whittaker and substitute Ben Waine – on for Hardie – away on the run but again Greaves was first to head the ball to safety.