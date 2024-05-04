Scottish League One champions Falkirk complete unbeaten season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish League One champions Falkirk complete unbeaten season

By Press Association
Falkirk completed an unbeaten cinch League One season (Mike Egerton/PA).
Champions Falkirk completed an unbeaten cinch League One season after fighting back to draw with Alloa, while Annan escaped being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

There was five-minute delay to kick-off to allow all supporters to access the Falkirk Stadium safely.

Former Bairns forward Conor Sammon threatened to spoil the party with two first-half goals, but Falkirk pulled a goal back in added time before the break through Aidan Nesbitt.

A late penalty from Brad Spence then made sure of a draw to extend Falkirk’s unbeaten run through all 36 league games.

Annan battled to a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Stirling to secure their League One status.

Midfielder Benjamin Luissint gave the visitors an early lead, but Joshua McPake had Stirling level shortly before the break.

The point, though, was enough to keep Annan up in eighth place on goal difference, leaving the Binos consigned to a play-off.

Elsewhere, Montrose fought back from 2-0 down to beat Queen of South 3-2.

Joel Mumbongo put Queen of South ahead in the 18th minute and added another just before half-time.

The Gable Endies reduced the deficit through Liam Callaghan before substitute Aidan Quinn equalised just after the hour and then completed the turnaround with a late winner.

Montrose finished fourth and will face Championship side Inverness in their promotion play-off semi-final.

Second-placed Hamilton ended the regular campaign with a 4-1 win over Kelty Hearts at New Douglas Park and will go on to face Alloa in the play-off semi-finals.

Bottom club Edinburgh City, already long relegated, ended a season to forget with a 3-1 defeat at Cove Rangers.

In League Two, Clyde stayed up after a 3-0 win at Elgin, with Liam Scullion scoring twice, while Stranraer were consigned to a relegation play-off despite their 2-0 victory over champions Stenhousemuir.

Peterhead finished second after beating Dumbarton 2-1 at Balmoor Stadium, where they ended the match with 10 men after a late red card for midfielder Jordon Brown.

Dumbarton finished fourth, so will face Stirling in the play-offs.

Spartans ended the campaign in third after a 2-1 win at East Fife after a late goal from Robbie Thompson and face Peterhead in the play-off semi-finals.

Bonnyrigg Rose ended any relegation worries as they beat Forfar 4-0, finishing in eighth place.