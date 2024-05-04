Scottish League One champions Falkirk complete unbeaten season

Champions Falkirk completed an unbeaten cinch League One season after fighting back to draw with Alloa, while Annan escaped being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

There was five-minute delay to kick-off to allow all supporters to access the Falkirk Stadium safely.

Former Bairns forward Conor Sammon threatened to spoil the party with two first-half goals, but Falkirk pulled a goal back in added time before the break through Aidan Nesbitt.

A late penalty from Brad Spence then made sure of a draw to extend Falkirk’s unbeaten run through all 36 league games.

Annan battled to a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Stirling to secure their League One status.

Midfielder Benjamin Luissint gave the visitors an early lead, but Joshua McPake had Stirling level shortly before the break.

The point, though, was enough to keep Annan up in eighth place on goal difference, leaving the Binos consigned to a play-off.

Elsewhere, Montrose fought back from 2-0 down to beat Queen of South 3-2.

Joel Mumbongo put Queen of South ahead in the 18th minute and added another just before half-time.

The Gable Endies reduced the deficit through Liam Callaghan before substitute Aidan Quinn equalised just after the hour and then completed the turnaround with a late winner.

Montrose finished fourth and will face Championship side Inverness in their promotion play-off semi-final.

Second-placed Hamilton ended the regular campaign with a 4-1 win over Kelty Hearts at New Douglas Park and will go on to face Alloa in the play-off semi-finals.

Bottom club Edinburgh City, already long relegated, ended a season to forget with a 3-1 defeat at Cove Rangers.

In League Two, Clyde stayed up after a 3-0 win at Elgin, with Liam Scullion scoring twice, while Stranraer were consigned to a relegation play-off despite their 2-0 victory over champions Stenhousemuir.

Peterhead finished second after beating Dumbarton 2-1 at Balmoor Stadium, where they ended the match with 10 men after a late red card for midfielder Jordon Brown.

Dumbarton finished fourth, so will face Stirling in the play-offs.

Spartans ended the campaign in third after a 2-1 win at East Fife after a late goal from Robbie Thompson and face Peterhead in the play-off semi-finals.

Bonnyrigg Rose ended any relegation worries as they beat Forfar 4-0, finishing in eighth place.