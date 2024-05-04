Jordan White demonstrated perfect mindset for a Ross County player – Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan White demonstrated perfect mindset for a Ross County player – Don Cowie

By Press Association
Ross County’s Jordan White scored a late winner from the bench (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ross County’s Jordan White scored a late winner from the bench (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie felt match-winner Jordan White showed exactly the mindset against Hibernian that the Staggies squad will need to remain in the cinch Premiership.

The striker came off the bench to score a late winning goal as County defeated their visitors 2-1 in Dingwall. Myziane Maolida had opened the scoring for Hibs only for Simon Murray to equalise before half-time.

White has not started since April 6, but he was determined to take his chance when given an opportunity and Cowie has no qualms with that attitude.

“I felt it was a very open game, and both teams had plenty of opportunities,” Cowie said.

“We probably should have scored more between us, but we’re in a situation where we want to win football matches.

“We’re on a really good run at home, and credit to Jordan for coming on and scoring the winning goal.

“I wouldn’t expect anything else. I’ve got a squad with plenty of options, so I always pick a team to start that I feel will get us a result we need, then it’s about the subs coming on and going their job.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people who are frustrated, but it’s not about the individual, it’s about the group.

“That’s the mindset we need to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery, meanwhile, felt like a broken record watching his side fail to take their chances before falling to defeat.

“It’s easy for me to say we should have won the game,” he said.

“We had 20 shots on goal and created a lot more openings, had one-on-ones with the goalkeeper, but if you don’t put those chances away you know you are going to have to deal with stuff.

“I thought we played really well in patches, but we’ve been here too many times before,” he said.

“We got punished for a late mistake in the game, and not taking our chances.

“It’s not fair for me to come out here and point at individuals. Both goals were more than avoidable.

“The first is a cross that we know Ross County do, and we just have to clear it.

“At 1-0 up, we should have been further ahead, but suddenly it’s 1-1.

“In the second half we created chance after chance and then a mistake ultimately costs us the game in the end.

“It’s a game we shouldn’t have lost, but I’ve said that too many times this season.”