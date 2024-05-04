Aberdeen dedicate win to unwell interim boss Peter Leven

Aberdeen development coach Scott Anderson dedicated his side’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone to the absent Peter Leven after Bojan Miovski’s penalty proved enough to seal the Dons’ cinch Premiership status.

Leven, in interim charge at Pittodrie as they await the summer arrival of Jimmy Thelin, was admitted to hospital on Friday evening, and underwent an “emergency procedure”, but is expect to make a “full and swift recovery”.

His side were not put off by his absence, and Anderson said: “Peter’s fine and he’s on the mend. When he had to go in last night it was a bit of a shock, but health comes first and we’re hopeful to have Peter back in the early part of the week.

“We’re pleased to get over the line with the three points today, and with the second half in particular in terms of the chances created, and we’ve managed to keep the back door shut, so it’s a positive afternoon.

“The players hold Peter in high regard, and part of their efforts today was definitely to make sure they got the three points and give Peter something to smile about.”

The result, combined with Ross County’s win over Hibernian, sees St Johnstone drop into the playoff position, but manager Craig Levein felt his side deserved something from the game.

He said: “I think the penalty was soft, and it’s the thing that split the teams today which is frustrating. If it was at the other end I’d be asking and hoping for a penalty.

“I said to the players afterwards that when you are where we are in the league, these are the kind of things that can go against you, and it’s how you react that’s important.

“I didn’t raise my voice in the dressing room because the lads are gutted not to take something from the game. We had opportunities, and I feel the players’ frustration as they didn’t do an awful lot wrong today.”