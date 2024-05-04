Aberdeen dedicate win to unwell interim boss Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dedicate win to unwell interim boss Peter Leven

By Press Association
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven was absent (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven was absent (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen development coach Scott Anderson dedicated his side’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone to the absent Peter Leven after Bojan Miovski’s penalty proved enough to seal the Dons’ cinch Premiership status.

Leven, in interim charge at Pittodrie as they await the summer arrival of Jimmy Thelin, was admitted to hospital on Friday evening, and underwent an “emergency procedure”, but is expect to make a “full and swift recovery”.

His side were not put off by his absence, and Anderson said: “Peter’s fine and he’s on the mend. When he had to go in last night it was a bit of a shock, but health comes first and we’re hopeful to have Peter back in the early part of the week.

“We’re pleased to get over the line with the three points today, and with the second half in particular in terms of the chances created, and we’ve managed to keep the back door shut, so it’s a positive afternoon.

“The players hold Peter in high regard, and part of their efforts today was definitely to make sure they got the three points and give Peter something to smile about.”

The result, combined with Ross County’s win over Hibernian, sees St Johnstone drop into the playoff position, but manager Craig Levein felt his side deserved something from the game.

He said: “I think the penalty was soft, and it’s the thing that split the teams today which is frustrating. If it was at the other end I’d be asking and hoping for a penalty.

“I said to the players afterwards that when you are where we are in the league, these are the kind of things that can go against you, and it’s how you react that’s important.

“I didn’t raise my voice in the dressing room because the lads are gutted not to take something from the game. We had opportunities, and I feel the players’ frustration as they didn’t do an awful lot wrong today.”