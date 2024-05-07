Tony Wallace penalty gives Dumbarton first-leg advantage against Stirling By Press Association May 7 2024, 9:59 pm May 7 2024, 9:59 pm Share Tony Wallace penalty gives Dumbarton first-leg advantage against Stirling Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6461220/tony-wallace-penalty-gives-dumbarton-first-leg-advantage-against-stirling/ Copy Link Dumbarton picked up a big win (Mike Egerton/PA) A late penalty from Tony Wallace gave hosts Dumbarton a slender 2-1 advantage over Stirling Albion in their Scottish League One play-off semi-final first leg. The Sons snatched an early lead against their League One opponents when James Hilton headed home from a Kalvin Orsi cross. But Stirling responded just before the half-hour mark when Cammy Clark’s long ball found Dale Hilson, who cut inside and fired the equaliser. Stirling had a lucky escape early in the second half when Jordan McGregor cleared Michael Ruth’s shot off the line, then Hilton flashed another effort wide. But Wallace made sure with his 84th-minute spot-kick to give his side the lead heading into Saturday’s return fixture.