Jadon Sancho leads celebrations with Adele hit after Dortmund reach CL final

Jadon Sancho led the dressing-room celebrations by belting out an Adele hit after Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League final.

The on-loan England midfielder started both legs of the semi-final against Paris St Germain, with Dortmund mounting a rearguard effort in the French capital on Tuesday night to secure a 2-0 victory on aggregate.

A video posted on X by the German club shows Sancho climbing onto a table and conducting his jubilant team-mates in a rendition of Adele’s Someone Like You.

Dortmund certainly rode their luck to reach their first Champions League final since 2013, with PSG hitting the woodwork six times across the two matches, including four times on Tuesday.

After being frozen out at Manchester United during the first half of the season, the 24-year-old has rediscovered his form on loan back at his former club, who he played for between 2017 and 2021 prior to a big-money move to Old Trafford.

Dortmund will take on either big rivals Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the final at Wembley on June 1.