BP boss disagrees with calls to drop climate plan and pledges cash for investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

BP boss disagrees with calls to drop climate plan and pledges cash for investors

By Press Association
The oil giant saw its profits drop, but they still remain at historically high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The oil giant saw its profits drop, but they still remain at historically high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The new boss of BP has said he disagrees with those calling for the company to ditch plans to cut oil and gas production as he promised big new shareholder handouts on the back of a surprisingly high profit.

In his first full outing in the job Murray Auchincloss appeared to back the legacy of his predecessor Bernard Looney, who promised to make the oil major a greener company.

Mr Looney’s plan had sparked criticism from some investors, worried that it might reduce the amount of money the firm can make for them.

Last week the Financial Times reported that activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners had written to BP to ask it, among other things, to scrap plans to cut oil and gas production.

“We just disagree with them if I’m honest,” Mr Auchincloss said when speaking to analysts on Tuesday.

He added: “We are very happy with the direction of travel, and the shareholders at the top tier are happy as well.”

Investors certainly seemed happy with Mr Auchincloss’s first annual results in the top job.

BP surprised the market, presenting a set of profit figures that were higher than expected in the final quarter.

Those results partly reflected strong gas trading, offset by lower refining margins and weak oil trading.

It helped take 2023’s overall underlying replacement cost profit – the measure that analysts like to track – to 13.8 billion US dollars (£11 billion).

Although down by around half from 2022’s record profits, it is still high by historical standards.

Before last year it had been a decade since BP made that kind of profit.

BP financials
Mr Auchincloss was appointed to the top job last month (BP/PA)

BP also joined rival Shell in announcing further cash for shareholders after two years of bumper profits, with another 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) of share buybacks for the first half of the year under plans to buy back at least 14 billion US dollars (£11.1 billion) over 2024-25.

Analysts said the share buybacks would be welcomed by the market not just because they are higher, but also because they go further into the future than what had been announced before.

BP also increased its dividend year on year by 10% to 7.27 cents a share in the fourth quarter.

Both the extra profit and the extra shareholder handouts helped BP’s shares jump by just under 6% on Tuesday.

That takes a good first step towards Mr Auchincloss’s biggest challenge as he tries to establish his new regime at BP: how to close the massive gap between the valuation of his companies and those of his rivals, especially those in the US.

BP’s share price has been lagging behind those of other oil and gas giants.

This has caused some investors, such as the earlier mentioned Bluebell Capital, to question the company’s environmental strategy.

The message from the new chief was clear on Tuesday – he wants to make more money, money that he can eventually pass on to investors.

“I have a bias for returns, I don’t necessarily have a bias for volumes of oil and gas,” he told analysts.

But as always in recent years when oil companies have reported big profits, many critics were keen to point out that BP’s multibillion-pound handouts come as those who rely on gas to keep warm are still facing historically very high bills.

Although energy prices are nowhere near as high as they were last winter, households are still paying close to double what they used to for the gas and electricity they use.

“It’s clear something is broken when big polluters like BP can see their profits fall sharply yet still rake in billions, while people across the country struggle to afford to heat their homes,” said Chiara Liguori, Oxfam GB’s senior climate justice policy adviser.

“It is people living in poverty in the UK and around the world who have contributed the least to the climate crisis who are paying the price for BP’s profits.”

Joseph Evans, researcher at the IPPR think tank, said: “It’s clear that BP and other fossil fuel giants can’t be trusted to drive the green transition: they will always prioritise their shareholders over the needs of the economy and the planet.

“What we need now is a large programme of public investment in renewables and net zero. The Government could fund that investment by taxing the excessive payouts that BP and other energy giants are handing to their shareholders.”

Bernard Looney in Downing Street
Former boss Bernard Looney left after the board said he had not properly disclosed past relationships with colleagues to it (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Auchincloss took over the role of chief executive last month.

Formerly BP’s chief financial officer, he had done the job on an interim basis since September until the board decided on a permanent replacement for Mr Looney, who left after failing to fully disclose past relationships with company colleagues.