Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer

Donna Fraser's dogs Reggie and Dakota had to put down after being left behind to live in squalid conditions at the flooded Aberdeen flat where the ceiling had collapsed.

By Danny McKay
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook

A Torry mum and her children fled their crumbling concrete home but the woman left behind her pet dogs to suffer in squalid conditions.

Donna Fraser was forced to evacuate her Aberdeen home on Pentland Road, Balnagask, after the flat’s ceiling collapsed and the property flooded.

The 36-year-old mum-of-four found herself among hundreds of residents in the area whose dwellings contain the dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) – a porous material that can structurally fail when exposed to moisture.

Two of her dogs named Reggie and Dakota had to be destroyed after being exposed to faeces and urine, household debris, soaking wet carpets and dampness.

A third pet, a puppy called Nibs, also suffered severe muscle and overall weight loss, diarrhoea and urine and faecal staining to his fur.

Fraser’s animal cruelty landed her in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Fraser pled guilty to two charges under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

She admitted causing puppy Nibs unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate nutrition and failing to seek vet treatment for conditions including:

  • Severe body weight loss
  • Loss of muscle mass
  • Diarrhoea
  • Urine and faecal staining to fur
  • Overgrown nails

She also caused Reggie, now deceased, unnecessary suffering in the same way and failing to seek veterinary treatment for conditions including body weight loss, loss of muscle mass and diarrhoea.

The offences were committed over two months, between August 9 and October 9 last year.

From October 5-8, Fraser admitted that she failed to provide all three dogs with adequate nutrition and hydration or with a suitable clean environment.

This led to them being exposed to:

  • Faeces
  • Diarrhoea
  • Urine
  • Household debris
  • Water-soaked carpets and floors
  • Dampness

The animals were also left without adequate dry resting areas, exercise or outdoor toileting access.

‘She did try her best – she left water and food for the dogs’

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court: “The background here is that Ms Fraser’s property is severely affected by the RAAC concrete debacle across the country.

“The property started to fail and was severely flooded and severely damaged. The ceiling fell in.

“She had to move out immediately with her family. She has four children. The family member she stayed with was unable to take the dogs.

“She did try her best – she left water and food for the dogs. She accepts what she should have done was immediately surrender them to the SSPCA.”

Mr Longino said her “entire life was falling apart” and she is still trying to obtain permanent accommodation.

Sheriff James Hastie deferred sentencing Fraser until he receives a report prepared by the SSPCA, and to allow Fraser, whose address was given as Balnagask Circle, Aberdeen, time to source permanent accommodation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Married father's sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was 'misjudged'
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Retired banker's car crash broke two elderly women's breastbones
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
North-east firm accused of health and safety failures in worker's death
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Meat cleaver-wielding Wick man threatened to 'slit throats'
Brian Reid who was involved in an Aberdeen parking row
Pensioner's rage at neighbour calling his wife 'trash' in parking row
Architect Colin Doig left with Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing in 2017.
Aberdeen City Council architect chased child with meat cleaver
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Moray mum-of-two caught with almost £7,500 of drugs at her home
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Men burst into Inverness flat in crowbar attack on throttled resident
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Sugar daddy swindler avoids prison after blackmailing more cheaters