Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer

A Torry mum and her children fled their crumbling concrete home but the woman left behind her pet dogs to suffer in squalid conditions.

Donna Fraser was forced to evacuate her Aberdeen home on Pentland Road, Balnagask, after the flat’s ceiling collapsed and the property flooded.

The 36-year-old mum-of-four found herself among hundreds of residents in the area whose dwellings contain the dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) – a porous material that can structurally fail when exposed to moisture.

Two of her dogs named Reggie and Dakota had to be destroyed after being exposed to faeces and urine, household debris, soaking wet carpets and dampness.

A third pet, a puppy called Nibs, also suffered severe muscle and overall weight loss, diarrhoea and urine and faecal staining to his fur.

Fraser’s animal cruelty landed her in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Fraser pled guilty to two charges under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

She admitted causing puppy Nibs unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate nutrition and failing to seek vet treatment for conditions including:

Severe body weight loss

Loss of muscle mass

Diarrhoea

Urine and faecal staining to fur

Overgrown nails

She also caused Reggie, now deceased, unnecessary suffering in the same way and failing to seek veterinary treatment for conditions including body weight loss, loss of muscle mass and diarrhoea.

The offences were committed over two months, between August 9 and October 9 last year.

From October 5-8, Fraser admitted that she failed to provide all three dogs with adequate nutrition and hydration or with a suitable clean environment.

This led to them being exposed to:

Faeces

Diarrhoea

Urine

Household debris

Water-soaked carpets and floors

Dampness

The animals were also left without adequate dry resting areas, exercise or outdoor toileting access.

‘She did try her best – she left water and food for the dogs’

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court: “The background here is that Ms Fraser’s property is severely affected by the RAAC concrete debacle across the country.

“The property started to fail and was severely flooded and severely damaged. The ceiling fell in.

“She had to move out immediately with her family. She has four children. The family member she stayed with was unable to take the dogs.

“She did try her best – she left water and food for the dogs. She accepts what she should have done was immediately surrender them to the SSPCA.”

Mr Longino said her “entire life was falling apart” and she is still trying to obtain permanent accommodation.

Sheriff James Hastie deferred sentencing Fraser until he receives a report prepared by the SSPCA, and to allow Fraser, whose address was given as Balnagask Circle, Aberdeen, time to source permanent accommodation.

