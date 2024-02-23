FTSE 100 makes afternoon gains as international peers break records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 makes afternoon gains as international peers break records

By Press Association
The UK’s FTSE 100 index made late afternoon gains on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The UK’s FTSE 100 index staged late afternoon gains on Friday while international peers topped record highs on the back of an artificial intelligence-fuelled rally.

The London-based index moved 21.79 points higher, or 0.28%, to close at 7,706.28, helped by a jump in the share price of Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered.

Chipmaker Nvidia sparked a market rally in the US on Thursday after reporting bumper earnings, with its biggest index, the S&P 500, surpassing recent record highs.

It caused a ripple effect to other markets with France’s Cac 40 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 among those also topping previous peaks.

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst for Scope Markets, said on Friday morning: “European markets have set off on a somewhat tame path following a blockbuster US session that saw an incredible 277 billion US dollar (£218 billion) gain for Nvidia that single-handedly pushed all three major US indices into fresh record highs.

“That marks the biggest single stock gain in history, highlighting recent claims that Nvidia is the most important stock in the world, despite remaining 1 trillion US dollars (£800 billion) smaller than Microsoft.”

The US’s S&P 500 was up by 0.15% and Dow Jones was 0.3% higher by the time European markets closed.

In Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.7% higher and over in Frankfurt the Dax was up 0.28%.

The pound was up by 0.15% against the US dollar to 1.2676, and was up by 0.1% against the euro to 1.171.

Standard Chartered financials
Standard Chartered said it was planning to return around £3.95 billion to shareholders over the next three years (Finsbury/PA) 

In company news, Standard Chartered climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 after the bank announced it was planning to return around five billion US dollars (£3.95 billion) to shareholders over the next three years.

It followed the company reporting a 22% rise in its pre-tax profit for 2023, compared with the previous year, as the latest lender to reveal stronger earnings helped by higher interest rates. Its share price closed 4.9% higher.

Shares in CAB Payments dipped after the fintech company told shareholders its boss was stepping down from the role next month, following an unsuccessful float on the London Stock Exchange.

Bhairav Trivedi will be replaced by Neeraj Kapur, who said he was excited by the opportunity to lead the business through the “next phase of its development”. Shares in CAB Payments were down by 2.6%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 29.4p to 635p, Rightmove, up 10.2p to 561.2p, AstraZeneca, up 184p to 10,220p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 152p to 8,752p, and Airtel Africa, up 1.6p to 94.85p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, down 19.6p to 643p, Admiral Group, down 36p to 2,533p, Schroders, down 5.4p to 397.5p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 9.4p to 787.6p, and DS Smith, down 3.7p to 320.8p.