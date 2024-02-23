Tate collection masterpieces touring Midlands and North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tate collection masterpieces touring Midlands and North

By Press Association
Aarush Nagar, 10, from Our Lady and St Joseph Catholic Academy at the Art Explora Mobile Museum (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Aarush Nagar, 10, from Our Lady and St Joseph Catholic Academy at the Art Explora Mobile Museum (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Masterpieces by artists including David Hockney, Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol from Tate’s national collection are going on tour around the Midlands and North.

Tate has joined forces with the international art foundation Art Explora and MuMo mobile museum to take the paintings on a 12-week tour until May 11 2024.

The Mobile Museum will tour a specially curated exhibition Soup, Socks and Spiders! Art of the Everyday, an exploration of the “still life” genre which will feature Andy Warhol’s celebrated Campbell’s soup.

The exhibition brings together contemporary and historic works of art from the Tate national collection that present everyday objects in unexpected ways.

School children from Our Lady and St Joseph Catholic Academy at the Art Explora Mobile Museum, in partnership with Tate and MuMo (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Spanning art movements including Cubism, Surrealism and Pop Art, as well as contemporary photography and digital art, the exhibition features work by 22 artists including Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Fernand Leger, Roy Lichtenstein, Nam June Paik, Cornelia Parker, Wolfgang Tillmans and Andy Warhol.

It is expected that the tour will offer a first encounter with art to groups of school children and young people across the region as well as community groups, care home residents and adults from all backgrounds.

Groups will be given a tour around the exhibition and will be invited to join creative workshops, before families, neighbours and the local community will be invited to visit an exhibition of artworks made during the workshop sessions.

Helen Legg, director, Tate Liverpool said: “It is rare that the collection is shown in this way, in non-traditional settings, but it is key if we are to breakdown perceived barriers and bring crucial encounters with art to young people and communities.

“We learnt last year, when this project was in Liverpool, that the alternative learning environment provided meaningful, memorable experiences to young people.

School children from Our Lady and St Joseph Catholic Academy at the Art Explora Mobile Museum, in partnership with Tate and MuMo (Fabio De Paola/PA)

“I’m thrilled that works from the National Collection will be touring the country and reaching thousands more people in the coming months, promoting the importance of creative learning and access to the arts for young people.’

Frederic Jousset, founder of Art Explora, said: “The Mobile Museum is an opportunity for thousands of people, and especially school children, to experience art for the first time, right on their doorsteps.

“In this time of crisis for local authorities, with increasing pressures on arts budgets and arts provision on a regional and local level, the Art Explora Mobile Museum is a chance to level up between the children who have access to art and the ones who get left behind.

“It’s about creating social justice and cohesion.”

The tour will bring works from Tate’s collection directly to communities in Nuneaton and Bedworth in Warwickshire, Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, Walsall in the West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, Wigan in Greater Manchester, Rotherham in South Yorkshire and Tarporley in Cheshire.