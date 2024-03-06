Capita raises threat of further job cuts under plans to save another £100m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Capita raises threat of further job cuts under plans to save another £100m

By Press Association
Capita have revealed plans to slash £100m in costs by cutting more jobs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Outsourcing giant Capita has raised the spectre of further job cuts as it revealed plans to slash another £100 million in costs after slumping to an annual loss.

The group, a major contractor for the Government and local authorities, said it was pressing ahead with a “rapid” cost-cutting plan as it swung to a £107 million loss for 2023 after revenues fell and it took a £25 million hit from a cyber attack.

The firm, which employs around 47,000 people, said it was looking to save another £100 million a year by the middle of 2025.

Capita is already cutting around 900 jobs under existing plans to save £60 million annually, which was announced last November.

It is thought the latest cost-cutting drive could impact jobs further, but Capita did not provide details of where the savings would be made.

A further update on the plans is set to be made at a capital markets event in June.

Shares in the firm, which manages the licence fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the Army, slumped by around a fifth in Wednesday morning trading after the results proved worse-than-expected and as the firm cautioned that it was unlikely to see revenues rise over 2024.

It said revenues are expected to be “broadly in line” with last year on an underlying basis.

Capita’s recently appointed chief executive Adolfo Hernandez said: “We need to deliver a rapid reduction in our cost base and are on track to deliver the net £60 million annualised cost savings, from the first quarter of 2024, as announced in November.

“Today we are announcing further material efficiency improvements of £100 million to improve our competitive position.

“I look forward to sharing more details on Capita’s future strategy in June.”

Results revealed the pre-tax losses in 2023 follow profits of £61.4 million in 2022 and come after revenues dropped 6.6% to £2.8 billion.

It was also sent into the red by a £25 million cost of a cyber attack last year when hackers breached its systems and were able to access the personal data of some staff and clients.

Around 90 organisations wrote to the Information Commissioner’s Office to report that their data might have been breached.

Alongside the job cuts so far announced, Capita is also trimming its office network, having shut 19 sites and consolidated a further 14 in 2023 to better align with home working.

The actions meant it has cut its office space by nearly a third (31%) in the past three years.