Jealous Aberdeen man threatened to ‘cut up’ ex’s face with a scythe

Stanislaw Wosinski told the woman that he didn’t care “if they locked him up” for attacks he threatened to carry out on her and any man she’d met.

By David McPhee
Stanislaw Wosinski admitted a series of charges involving his former partner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Stanislaw Wosinski admitted a series of charges involving his former partner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

A jealous ex-partner threatened to attack his former lover with a scythe and warned her of a “second helping of karma” upon his release from prison.

Stanislaw Wosinski sent threatening text messages to the woman, believing she had started a new relationship with another man.

The 42-year-old, who was under a court order not to approach his ex, told her he would use a scythe to “cut her face up” and the face of any man she’d met.

Wosinski also said he didn’t care “if they locked him up” if he carried out the attacks.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he repeatedly breached the court order to leave the woman alone.

‘I will cut your face up and his face up with a scythe’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn said between January 28 and February 17 this year, Wosinski repeatedly sent text messages to his former partner.

On February 3, Wosinski contacted the woman to discuss access to his child, but the call soon turned sour with him threatening to turn up at her home to “cause her harm”.

Around 4am on February 11, the woman was at her home when she became aware of somebody outside the flat.

Her front door buzzer sounded but she didn’t answer it because she was frightened that it was Wosinski “trying to get her attention”.

She contacted the police, Ms Gunn said.

Afterwards, she received a message from Wosinski that read: “You rang the police? Was this you?” adding that he would come to the woman’s home and “drag her out”.

He then went on to make threats to harm her and any man she was with, stating: “Just remember, if I ever happen upon the two of you together, whoever they might turn out to be, I will cut your face up and his face up with a scythe.

“I do not give a f*** if they lock me up.”

Appearing to message from prison, Wosinski told the woman he would “eat you all” and made a homophobic slur.

“You think I’m f****** nuts,” he added. “You are a liar and a manipulator because this is really milking the teat.

“Just as soon as I get released, I’ll prove that karma gets a second helping.”

In the dock, Wosinski pled guilty to one charge of threatening or abusive behaviour and two charges of breaching a court order not to approach the woman.

‘Ashamed’ Wosinski was ‘concerned about lack of contact to his children’

Defence solicitor John Hardie told the court that his client was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

“He was concerned about the lack of contact he was getting to his children,” Mr Hardie explained.

“Since his experience of custody, he certainly hopes to avoid it again.”

As an alternative to prison, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood made Wosinski subject to a community payback order with supervision for three years, ordering him to carry out 133 hours of unpaid work.

Wosinski, of Auskerry Avenue in Aberdeen, must also take part in a domestic abuse programme.

