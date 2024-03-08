Watchdog could block sugar deal between Tate & Lyle and Whitworths makers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog could block sugar deal between Tate & Lyle and Whitworths makers

By Press Association
There are concerns the deal could push up prices for consumers (PA)
There are concerns the deal could push up prices for consumers (PA)

The competition watchdog has said that it might block the tie-up between two major sugar companies if they cannot allay its concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices for customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it believed competition could be harmed by the plan by the maker of the Tate & Lyle brand to buy the maker of the Whitworths brand.

T&L Sugars (TLS) – the company behind Tate & Lyle – announced its plan to purchase Tereos UK and Ireland’s business-to-consumer packed sugar unit in November.

The deal could “lead to a substantial lessening of competition,” the CMA said, as it gave the two firms five working days to offer remedies or face a second-phase investigation by the watchdog.

TLS refines and distributes sugar and similar products to supermarkets, wholesales, hotels and cafes in the UK.

The part of Tereos it plans to buy packages and distributes sugar from its Normanton, West Yorkshire, factory to UK buyers. One of its brands is Whitworths.

There is only one other competitor which supplies packed sugar to many businesses, including supermarkets, the CMA said. That competitor is British Sugar, a sister company of Primark.

Supermarkets could end up paying more for sugar, which could increase prices on the shelves for customers, if the deal goes ahead, the CMA said.

“The supply of sugar to grocery retailers in the UK is already highly concentrated. This deal would bring together two of the three players in the UK sugar sector, reducing competition and choice further for people and businesses,” said CMA senior director of mergers Sorcha O’Carroll.

“It’s now up to TLS and Tereos to find a way to address our competition concerns to avoid the deal being referred to an in-depth phase 2 investigation.”